2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2017 Hyundai Elantra GL Bluetooth,Power options, Heated seats and steering wheel, Blindspot and backup camera.
• Streaming Audio
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Wheels: 16"" x 6.5""J Aluminum-Alloy
• Light Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Clearcoat Paint
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Trunk Rear Cargo Access
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
• Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Perimeter Alarm
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat 6-way manually adjustable front passenger seat driver's and passenger's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Air Filtration
• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Front Map Lights
• Driver Foot Rest
• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Front Centre Armrest
• Cargo Space Lights
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Glove Box
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Trip Computer
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Power Rear Windows
• Front Cupholder
• Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Redundant Digital Speedometer
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Analog Display
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Passenger Seat
• Smart Device Integration
• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
• Rear Cupholder
• Outside Temp Gauge
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Engine Immobilizer
• Driver Seat
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Front Anti-Roll Bar
• 120 Amp Alternator
• Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson In-Line 4-Cylinder
• 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• 3.06 Axle Ratio
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• 53 L Fuel Tank
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Blind Spot Sensor
• Driver Knee Airbag
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Rear Collision Warning
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Side Impact Beams
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4