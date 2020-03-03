2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2017 Hyundai Elantra GT SE
• Streaming Audio
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
• Light Tinted Glass
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Black Grille
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
• Wheels: 16"" x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
• Black Side Windows Trim
• Lip Spoiler
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Clearcoat Paint
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance silica
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Front Fog Lamps
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Front Cigar Lighter(s)
• Engine Immobilizer
• Front And Rear Map Lights
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Driver Seat
• Front Cupholder
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Ashtray
• Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Passenger Seat
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Glove Box
• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Perimeter Alarm
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Power Rear Windows
• Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Digital/Analog Display
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/height adjustment 4-way adjustable front passenger seat and front passenger seatback pocket
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Rear Cupholder
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• Air Filtration
• Trip Computer
• Driver Foot Rest
• Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces
• Cargo Space Lights
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• 3.27 Axle Ratio
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• 53 L Fuel Tank
• 90 Amp Alternator
• Front-Wheel Drive
• 68-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Engine: 2.0L DOHC GDI 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Side Impact Beams
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Driver Knee Airbag
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Rear Child Safety Locks
