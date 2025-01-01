Menu
Performance & Drivetrain Engine: 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder Horsepower: 240 hp Torque: 260 lb-ft Transmission: 6-speed automatic Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive (FWD) standard; all-wheel drive (AWD) optional Fuel Economy (FWD): 23 mpg combined (20 city / 28 highway) Interior & Comfort Seating: 5-passenger capacity Cargo Space: 35.4 cu.ft. behind rear seats; 71 cu.ft. with seats folded Front Legroom: 41.3 inches Rear Legroom: 39.4 inches Features: Leather upholstery and hands-free power liftgate Safety & Technology Standard Safety Features: Blind-spot detection and Infinity premium audio system Dimensions & Build Length: 185 inches Height: 66.1 inches Curb Weight: Approximately 3,949 lbs (FWD) Overall Impressions The 2017 Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate stands out for its spacious interior and a suite of advanced safety and convenience features. Its combination of performance and luxury makes it a compelling choice in the midsize SUV segment.

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

113,826 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Ultimate FULL LOAD! LOW KMS! LEATHER! SUNROOF! NAVIGATION!

12577682

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Ultimate FULL LOAD! LOW KMS! LEATHER! SUNROOF! NAVIGATION!

Location

KOT Auto Group

1638 Cary Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2B9

250 491-9467

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,826KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA6HG459787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,826 KM

Vehicle Description

and advanced features. Performance & Drivetrain Engine: 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder Horsepower: 240 hp Torque: 260 lb-ft Transmission: 6-speed automatic Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive (FWD) standard; all-wheel drive (AWD) optional Fuel Economy (FWD): 23 mpg combined (20 city / 28 highway) Interior & Comfort Seating: 5-passenger capacity Cargo Space: 35.4 cu.ft. behind rear seats; 71 cu.ft. with seats folded Front Legroom: 41.3 inches Rear Legroom: 39.4 inches Features: Leather upholstery


and hands-free power liftgate Safety & Technology Standard Safety Features: Blind-spot detection


and Infinity premium audio system Dimensions & Build Length: 185 inches Height: 66.1 inches Curb Weight: Approximately 3


949 lbs (FWD) Overall Impressions The 2017 Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate stands out for its spacious interior


and a suite of advanced safety and convenience features. Its combination of performance and luxury makes it a compelling choice in the midsize SUV segment. *VSA Licensed. Prices do not include GST/PST


$399 3 Year tire and rim warranty.


http://www.kelownahyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Santa_Fe_Sport-2017-id12324429.html

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Emergency Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

comfort
Heated and ventilated front seats
offering a blend of performance
kilometers
options
and accessories are subject to change/human error. Please verify any information
questions
$699 Admin Fee
Kelowna Hyundai.
The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate is the top-tier trim of Hyundais two-row crossover SUV
multiview (360-degree) camera system Optional Tech Package: Adaptive cruise control
adaptive headlights with automatic high beams Infotainment: 8-inch touchscreen with navigation
robust turbocharged engine

KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Kelowna Hyundai

1638 Cary Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2B9

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe