$18,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Ultimate FULL LOAD! LOW KMS! LEATHER! SUNROOF! NAVIGATION!
Location
KOT Auto Group
1638 Cary Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2B9
250 491-9467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,826 KM
Vehicle Description
and advanced features. Performance & Drivetrain Engine: 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder Horsepower: 240 hp Torque: 260 lb-ft Transmission: 6-speed automatic Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive (FWD) standard; all-wheel drive (AWD) optional Fuel Economy (FWD): 23 mpg combined (20 city / 28 highway) Interior & Comfort Seating: 5-passenger capacity Cargo Space: 35.4 cu.ft. behind rear seats; 71 cu.ft. with seats folded Front Legroom: 41.3 inches Rear Legroom: 39.4 inches Features: Leather upholstery
and hands-free power liftgate Safety & Technology Standard Safety Features: Blind-spot detection
and Infinity premium audio system Dimensions & Build Length: 185 inches Height: 66.1 inches Curb Weight: Approximately 3
949 lbs (FWD) Overall Impressions The 2017 Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate stands out for its spacious interior
and a suite of advanced safety and convenience features. Its combination of performance and luxury makes it a compelling choice in the midsize SUV segment.

http://www.kelownahyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Santa_Fe_Sport-2017-id12324429.html
250 491-9467