"2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited
- Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
- Digital Signal Processor
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Clearcoat Paint
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert
- Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
- Perimeter/Approach Lights
- Wheels: 19"" x 7.5"" Alloy
- Front Fog Lamps
- Chrome Door Handles
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
- Deep Tinted Glass
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- LED Brakelights
- Lip Spoiler
- Chrome Grille
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Coloured Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Tires: P245/45R19 All-Season
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Air Filtration
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Illuminated Glove Box
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Driver Foot Rest
- Carpet Floor Trim
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Engine Immobilizer
- Rear Cupholder
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Cargo Space Lights
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Trip Computer
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- Smart Device Integration
- Analog Display
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Front Cupholder
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
- 4-Way Passenger Seat
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Perimeter Alarm
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat 2-way driver's seat power lumbar support power passenger seat adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Leather Seat Trim
- Driver Seat
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
- Front Map Lights
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- 3.579 Axle Ratio
- GVWR: 2150 kgs (4740 lbs)
- 130 Amp Alternator
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 66 L Fuel Tank
- Transmission: 7-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch (DCT)
- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Permanent Locking Hubs
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
- Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI I4 16V DOHC
- 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Back-Up Camera
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Rear Child Safety Locks
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
