2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2017 Jaguar F-TYPE S Convertible AWD
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- 70 L Fuel Tank
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Quickshift
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
- Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
- Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
- Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
- 3.31 Axle Ratio
- Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged (380 HP)
- Block Heater
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Double Wishbone Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
- Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
- Side Impact Beams
- InControl PROTECT Emergency Sos
- Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and DVD-Audio
- Automatic Equalizer
- Digital Signal Processor
- Concealed Diversity Antenna
- Light Tinted Glass
- Rocker Panel Extensions
- Clearcoat Paint
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- LED Brakelights
- Rear Fog Lamps
- Cornering Lights
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Perimeter/Approach Lights
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Wheels: 19"" Volution Silver
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Tires: P245/40R19 Front & P275/35R19 Rear
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
- Power Spoiler
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Power Convertible Top w/Lining Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Composite/Aluminum Panels
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Digital/Analog Display
- Cargo Space Lights
- InControl Secure Tracker System
- Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and Rear Console w/Storage
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Trip Computer
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Aluminum Console Insert Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Driver Foot Rest
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Cargo Net
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
- Fixed Front Head Restraints
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Front Map Lights
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
- Automatic Air Conditioning
- Front Cupholder
- Smart Device Integration
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Locking Glove Box
- Systems Monitor
- Engine Immobilizer
- Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Passenger Seat
- Perimeter Alarm
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access
- Front Sport Seats -inc: 14-way power adjustment and seat memory
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Air Filtration
- Driver Seat
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Selective Service Internet Access
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4