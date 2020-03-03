Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Compass

North Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Compass

North Edition

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,223KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4737834
  • Stock #: UV395412
  • VIN: 1C4NJDABXHD125439
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2017 Jeep Compass Sport North Edition 4X4 Keyless Entry, Leather Seats

 

• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

 

• Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

 

• Outside Temp Gauge

 

• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors

 

• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

• 1 12V DC Power Outlet

 

• Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert

 

• Analog Display

 

• Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

 

• Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

 

• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

 

• Full Cloth Headliner

 

• Carpet Floor Trim

 

• Fixed 3rd Row Windows

 

• Glove Box

 

• Air Filtration

 

• Driver Foot Rest

 

• Delayed Accessory Power

 

• Front Map Lights

 

• Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

 

• Cargo Space Lights

 

• Rear Cupholder

 

• Chrome Gear Shift Knob

 

• Manual Tilt Steering Column

 

• Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

 

• 60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

• GVWR: 2075 kgs (4575 lbs)

 

• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

• Block Heater

 

• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

 

• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Tip Start

 

• 51 L Fuel Tank

 

• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• Permanent Locking Hubs

 

• 120 Amp Alternator

 

• Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

 

• Touring Suspension

 

• Electronic Transfer Case

 

• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

 

• Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT

 

• 3.367 Axle Ratio

 

• 926# Maximum Payload

 

• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

 

• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

 

• Airbag Occupancy Sensor

 

• ABS And Driveline Traction Control

 

• Low Tire Pressure Warning

 

• Rear Child Safety Locks

 

• Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

 

• Side Impact Beams

 

• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

 

• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

 

• 4 Speakers

 

• Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD

 

• Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices

 

• Fixed Antenna

 

• Radio w/Clock

 

• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

 

• Wheels w/Painted Accents

 

• Black Bodyside Cladding

 

• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

• Lip Spoiler

 

• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

 

• Roof Rack Rails Only

 

• Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

 

• Wheels: 17"" x 6.5"" Aluminum

 

• LED Brakelights

 

• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

 

• Tires: P225/60R17 BSW AS

 

• Clearcoat Paint

 

• Front License Plate Bracket

 

• Variable Intermittent Wipers

 

• Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

 

• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

 

• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

 

• Steel Spare Wheel

 

• Front Fog Lamps

 

• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

 

• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer

 

• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

 

• Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

 

• 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

 

• Illuminated Front Cupholder

 

• Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage

 

• Air Conditioning

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rubles Cars

2008 Toyota Yaris
 111,456 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Send A Message