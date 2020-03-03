2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2017 Jeep Compass Sport North Edition 4X4 Keyless Entry, Leather Seats
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert
• Analog Display
• Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
• Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Glove Box
• Air Filtration
• Driver Foot Rest
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Front Map Lights
• Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
• Cargo Space Lights
• Rear Cupholder
• Chrome Gear Shift Knob
• Manual Tilt Steering Column
• Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
• 60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• GVWR: 2075 kgs (4575 lbs)
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Block Heater
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Tip Start
• 51 L Fuel Tank
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• 120 Amp Alternator
• Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
• Touring Suspension
• Electronic Transfer Case
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
• 3.367 Axle Ratio
• 926# Maximum Payload
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Low Tire Pressure Warning
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
• Side Impact Beams
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• 4 Speakers
• Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
• Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
• Fixed Antenna
• Radio w/Clock
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Wheels w/Painted Accents
• Black Bodyside Cladding
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Lip Spoiler
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Wheels: 17"" x 6.5"" Aluminum
• LED Brakelights
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Tires: P225/60R17 BSW AS
• Clearcoat Paint
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Front Fog Lamps
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Illuminated Front Cupholder
• Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
• Air Conditioning
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4