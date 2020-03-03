2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2017 Jeep Patriot FWD 4dr 75th Anniversary
• Wheels: 17"" x 6.5"" Bronze Aluminum
• Black Bodyside Cladding
• Tires: P215/65R17 OWL All-Terrain
• Clearcoat Paint
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Analog Display
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
• 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Air Conditioning
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Manual Tilt Steering Column
• Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Cargo Space Lights
• Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
• Soft Tonneau Cover
• Illuminated Front Cupholder
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
• Driver Foot Rest
• Front Map Lights
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
• Chrome Gear Shift Knob
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
• Rear Cupholder
• Remote Start System
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Air Filtration
• Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
• Glove Box
• 60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission Tip Start
• 926# Maximum Payload
• Touring Suspension
• 3.367 Axle Ratio
• 51 L Fuel Tank
• Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
• 120 Amp Alternator
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Block Heater
• Front-Wheel Drive
• GVWR: 2011 kgs (4435 lbs)
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Low Tire Pressure Warning
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Side Impact Beams
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Radio w/Clock
• 4 Speakers
• Fixed Antenna
• Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
• Body-Coloured Grille
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Black Side Mirrors
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
