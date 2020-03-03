2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2017 Kia Sedona LX
- Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Internal Memory
- Fixed Antenna
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Lip Spoiler
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
- Sliding Rear Doors
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Splash Guards
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire
- Deep Tinted Glass
- Perimeter/Approach Lights
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Clearcoat Paint
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
- Wheels: 17"" Alloy
- Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Black Grille
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Analog Display
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin Interior Concealed Storage Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat 2-way power driver lumbar driver seat height adjuster and front centre armrest w/storage
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
- Rear Cupholder
- Engine Immobilizer
- Power Rear Windows
- Manual Air Conditioning
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Perimeter Alarm
- Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Front Cupholder
- Locking Glove Box
- Cargo Space Lights
- Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Air Filtration
- Driver Seat
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
- Driver Foot Rest
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Trip Computer
- Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
- YES Essentials Anti-Stain Premium Cloth Seat Trim
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
- 80-Amp/Hr 660CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
- Transmission w/Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control
- Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: active ECO system
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 150 Amp Alternator
- 80 L Fuel Tank
- Front-Wheel Drive
- 3.041 Axle Ratio
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- GVWR: 2760 kgs
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Back-Up Camera
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- ABS And Driveline Traction Control
- Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Side Impact Beams
