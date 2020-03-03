2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
"2017 Kia Sorento EX V6
- Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Internal Memory
- Integrated Roof Antenna
- Streaming Audio
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Clearcoat Paint
- Wheels: 18"" Machine-Finish Alloy w/Black Spokes
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Splash Guards
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Lip Spoiler
- Tires: P235/60R18 Low Rolling Resistance
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Front Fog Lamps
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Chrome Door Handles
- Deep Tinted Glass
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
- Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Driver Foot Rest
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 14-way power driver seat 4-way driver lumbar support and driver seat memory
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Air Filtration
- Front Map Lights
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Rear Cupholder
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Driver Seat
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Perimeter Alarm
- Illuminated Locking Glove Box
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
- Analog Display
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
- 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
- Leather Seat Trim
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Engine Immobilizer
- Cargo Space Lights
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shift Knob
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Front Cupholder
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- 3.041 Axle Ratio
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
- Electronic Transfer Case
- GVWR: 2550 kgs (5622 lbs)
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Permanent Locking Hubs
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- 71 L Fuel Tank
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Engine: 3.3L DOHC GDI V6
- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Rear Collision Warning
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
