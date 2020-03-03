2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2017 Kia Sportage EX, Heated Leather Seats & Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera, Bluet
• Perimeter Alarm
• Leather Gear Shift Knob
• Analog Display
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Driver Seat
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Cargo Space Lights
• Trip Computer
• Redundant Digital Speedometer
• Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• 3.195 Axle Ratio
• Electronic Transfer Case
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
• 62 L Fuel Tank
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
• Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• GVWR: TBD
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Side Impact Beams
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
• Lip Spoiler
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Tires: P225/55R18
• LED Brakelights
• Chrome Door Handles
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Clearcoat Paint
• Wheels: 18"" Machined-Finish Alloy
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Splash Guards
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
• Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Black Wheel Well Trim
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Front Fog Lamps
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Driver Foot Rest
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Front Cupholder
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Power Rear Windows
• Air Filtration
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Rear Cupholder
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Engine Immobilizer
• Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Illuminated Glove Box
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Vinyl Door Trim Insert
• Leather Seat Trim
• Front Map Lights
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4