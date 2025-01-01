Menu
2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE LUXURY $239B/W w/ 7 Passenger Seating, Backup Camera, Heated Leather Seats & Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Assist, Navigation, PUSH Button START/STOP, AUTO START/STOP, Downhill Assist, Fog Lights, Roof Rails, Sport/Eco Drive Modes, 4X4, Terrain Select, Trailer Hitch, CD//BT/AUX/USB/MEDIA/SD CARD/SIRRIUS XM RADIO, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Steering Controls. DRIVE HOME TODAY! 

Go anywhere and do anything in this luxurious Land Rover Discovery. This Land Rover Discovery is a quantum leap forward in SUV design. A radical and sharply focused approach to embodying Land Rover's vision of the most versatile and capable SUV. This Discovery combines the flexibility of a beautifully crafted full-size interior, packed full of ingenious design details, with dramatic proportions, clean modern lines, and a dynamic silhouette. Wherever you want to go, whoever you want to take, this Discovery is every vehicle you'll ever need.

For a FREE CARFAX REPORT visit www.PrabhSellsCars.ca

At PrabhSellsCars.ca, you can shop and buy your next vehicle entirely online from the comfort of your home. There are no hidden fees, no commission-based salespeople, and no stressful negotiations. Every vehicle we list has passed a 140-point inspection to ensure quality and peace of mind.

Visit www.PrabhSellsCars.ca to browse more photos, detailed vehicle information, and get your FREE CARFAX report today.

PRABHSELLSCARS.CA - YOUR #1 SOURCE FOR CAR LOANS, TRUCK LOANS, AND CREDIT REBUILDING.
Vehicle financing is our specialty, with rates starting as low as 6.9%, no payments for 90 days, and $0 down options available. You can't afford not to get into the vehicle of your dreams!

Low prices. Low rates. Quality vehicles guaranteed.
📍 Kelowna, BC
📞 Call or text 236-457-2055 to get started today.
💻 Apply online at www.PrabhSellsCars.ca
⏰ Open 10AM–8PM daily | Instant approvals | Over 20 lenders available for all credit situations.

Prabhveer "Prabh" Nijjar is a licensed automotive salesperson (VSA Licence #S315220) representing Kelowna Car Centre (Dealer #D50283). This website, Prabh Sells Cars, is an independent marketing platform operated by the salesperson for promotional purposes only. It is not an official dealership website and is not affiliated with any manufacturer brand. All vehicle sales, financing, and warranties are processed through Kelowna Car Centre.

VSA Licensed Automotive Retail Dealer D50283
The vehicle shown in the photo is the actual vehicle being offered for sale. Pricing reflects the vehicle only and does not include applicable PST/GST. All payment examples are based on an 84-month term at 6.9% interest; rates and terms may vary depending on the model year and the customer's personal credit (OAC) at the time of credit approval. A documentation fee of $999 applies to all vehicle purchases unless otherwise stated at the time of sale.

While every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of vehicle features, all advertising platforms used by Kelowna Car Centre rely on VIN decoding systems that may occasionally produce errors. Buyers are encouraged to verify all features and options prior to purchase. Kelowna Car Centre or PrabhSellsCars is not responsible for any discrepancies or misrepresentations regarding listed vehicle features.

2017 Land Rover Discovery

158,611 KM

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY

13114039

2017 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY

Prabh Sells Cars

2544 Enterprise Way, Kelowna, BC V1X 7X5

236-457-2055

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,611KM
VIN SALRHBBV3HA015238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 158,611 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Prabh Sells Cars

Prabh Sells Cars

2544 Enterprise Way, Kelowna, BC V1X 7X5

