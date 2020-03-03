2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2017 Mazda CX-3 GX, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Remote Start
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System
• Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• Radio: AM/FM/HD CD Player w/MP3 Capability -inc: 6 speakers Bluetooth steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls USB (2) and auxiliary inputs and 7"" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT
• Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers
• Clearcoat Paint
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Wheels: 16"" Steel w/Covers
• Light Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Tires: P215/60R16 AS
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Lip Spoiler
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• Cloth Upholstery
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Glove Box
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Cloth Door Trim Insert
• Passenger Seat
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Driver Seat
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Urethane Gear Shift Knob
• Driver Foot Rest
• Cargo Space Lights
• Engine Immobilizer
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat and 4-way manual front passenger seat
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Front Map Lights
• Trip Computer
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Air Filtration
• Front Cupholder
• Digital/Analog Display
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Rear Cupholder
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Front Anti-Roll Bar
• 4.325 Axle Ratio
• GVWR: TBD
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• 45 L Fuel Tank
• Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
• 100 Amp Alternator
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE Automatic -inc: sport mode and drive selection switch
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Back-Up Camera
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Low Tire Pressure Warning
• Side Impact Beams
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
