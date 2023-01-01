Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

116,694 KM

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

GT

Location

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

116,694KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10635612
  • Stock #: 24-051D
  • VIN: JM1BN1W32H1106439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-051D
  • Mileage 116,694 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Mazda 3 GT is a compact car that embodies a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. This top-tier trim of the Mazda 3 series offers a sporty and refined design, with striking lines and a well-crafted interior. Powered by a responsive and fuel-efficient engine, it ensures an engaging driving experience without sacrificing efficiency. The Mazda 3 GT is equipped with advanced tech features, including a user-friendly infotainment system and various driver-assistance systems, enhancing convenience and safety. With its agile handling and comfortable ride, the 2017 Mazda 3 GT delivers a fun and enjoyable driving experience while maintaining the practicality and reliability expected from a compact car, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a balance of performance and everyday usability.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

