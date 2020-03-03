2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2017 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 S
• Window Grid Antenna
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
• Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/6-Speakers -inc: MP3 aux-in Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology 5"" colour display USB connectivity NissanConnect and hands-free text messaging assistant
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Clearcoat Paint
• Tires: P215/60R16 All-Season
• Front Fog Lamps
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Light Tinted Glass
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Chrome Door Handles
• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
• Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Wheels: 16"" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
• Trunk Rear Cargo Access
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Body-Coloured Splash Guards
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors
• Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
• Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
• Power Rear Windows
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Illuminated Locking Glove Box
• Rear Cupholder
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Urethane Gear Shift Knob
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
• Valet Function
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Trip Computer
• Air Filtration
• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• Perimeter Alarm
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Analog Display
• Cloth Seat Trim
• Cargo Space Lights
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Front Cupholder
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power driver lumbar support
• Driver Foot Rest
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Engine Immobilizer
• Front And Rear Map Lights
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Driver Seat
• Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Systems Monitor
• 4.83 Axle Ratio
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
• Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic
• Front-Wheel Drive
• 110 Amp Alternator
• Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 71.9 L Fuel Tank
• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Side Impact Beams
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
• Rear Child Safety Locks
