2017 Nissan Pathfinder

74,290 KM

Details

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

74,290KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8350053
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM1HC606378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,290 KM

Vehicle Description

This Pathfinder is in transit and will be arriving on the lot shortly!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

