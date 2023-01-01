Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

97,328 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

S

2017 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

97,328KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990971
  • Stock #: O23-651
  • VIN: 5NIAT2MT5HC759339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,328 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect balance of reliability and versatility in the 2017 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S available at Okanagan Drives, your trusted car dealership in Kelowna, BC. With its impressive features and impeccable condition, this SUV is a standout choice for any adventure seeker.

This 2017 Nissan Rogue AWD has traveled less than 100,000 KM, ensuring many more miles of exhilarating journeys ahead. Equipped with an array of desirable features, this SUV delivers a seamless driving experience. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to effortlessly sync your devices for hands-free communication. Maneuvering in tight spaces becomes a breeze with the convenient rearview camera, providing a clear view of your surroundings.

Experience the confidence and capability of all-wheel drive (AWD), enhancing your control and stability in various road conditions. Whether you're navigating through city streets or exploring off the beaten path, the 2017 Nissan Rogue AWD rises to the occasion.

Rest assured, this SUV has been meticulously maintained and boasts excellent condition. It has a clean history with no accidents or major damage, offering peace of mind to its next owner. Not only does it deliver on performance and reliability, but it also exudes style with its sleek design and attention to detail.

If you're seeking a trustworthy, stylish, and versatile SUV that can handle any challenge you encounter, look no further than this 2017 Nissan Rogue AWD. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make it yours.

For further inquiries or to schedule a test drive, call or text Okanagan Drives at 250-879-1061. Our dedicated team is ready to assist you in finding your dream vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

