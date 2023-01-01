2017 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 , 3 2 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9990971

9990971 Stock #: O23-651

O23-651 VIN: 5NIAT2MT5HC759339

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 97,328 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.