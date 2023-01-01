$79,998+ tax & licensing
250-448-2244
2017 Porsche Panamera
4 Executive
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
$79,998
- Listing ID: 10285539
- Stock #: 23-772B
- VIN: WP0AA2A78HL104528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 43,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2017 Blue Porsche Panamera 4 Executive. This masterpiece seamlessly marries dynamic performance with unparalleled luxury, making every journey an unforgettable experience.
Elegantly draped in a mesmerizing shade of deep blue, the exterior commands attention with its sleek lines, aerodynamic contours, and signature Porsche design elements. The Panamera 4 Executive boasts an extended wheelbase, providing enhanced rear passenger space for utmost comfort during even the most extended trips.
Under the hood, a potent engine roars to life, offering a symphony of power and precision. The all-wheel-drive system ensures a seamless connection between the road and the driver, delivering exhilarating performance and unparalleled stability.
Step inside the opulent cabin, where meticulous craftsmanship meets cutting-edge technology. Sumptuous leather envelops the ergonomically designed seats, while rich wood and metal accents adorn the interior, creating an ambiance of refined elegance. The advanced infotainment system, seamlessly integrated into the dashboard, keeps you connected and entertained with intuitive controls at your fingertips.
Whether you're behind the wheel or nestled in the rear, the Blue 2017 Porsche Panamera 4 Executive transforms every drive into a luxurious escape. It's not just a car; it's a statement of refined taste, elevated status, and an unwavering commitment to excellence on the road.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD..
