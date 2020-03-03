2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2017 Toyota Corolla LE ECO
â€¢ Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
â€¢ ABS And Driveline Traction Control
â€¢ Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: 6.1"" display screen voice recognition audio auxiliary input jack USB audio input Bluetooth capability 6 speakers glass imprinted antenna and Siri Eyes-Free
â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
â€¢ Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: temporary spare tire
â€¢ Front License Plate Bracket
â€¢ Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
â€¢ Black Side Windows Trim
â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
â€¢ Body-Coloured Door Handles
â€¢ Splash Guards
â€¢ Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
â€¢ Lip Spoiler
â€¢ Light Tinted Glass
â€¢ Clearcoat Paint
â€¢ Wheels: 15"" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
â€¢ Trunk Rear Cargo Access
â€¢ Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
â€¢ Steel Spare Wheel
â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper
â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
â€¢ Coloured Grille
â€¢ Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft seat recline adjustment driver seat vertical adjustment and driver and passenger vertical headrests
â€¢ Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
â€¢ Premium Fabric Seat Trim
â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
â€¢ Front Map Lights
â€¢ Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
â€¢ Cloth Door Trim Insert
â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power
â€¢ Power Rear Windows
â€¢ Air Filtration
â€¢ Automatic Air Conditioning
â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
â€¢ Driver Foot Rest
â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
â€¢ Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
â€¢ 4-Way Passenger Seat
â€¢ 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
â€¢ Glove Box
â€¢ Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
â€¢ 1 12V DC Power Outlet
â€¢ Front Cupholder
â€¢ 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
â€¢ Trip Computer
â€¢ Distance Pacing
â€¢ Engine Immobilizer
â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner
â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
â€¢ Analog Display
â€¢ 6-Way Driver Seat
â€¢ Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge
â€¢ Cargo Space Lights
â€¢ Rear Cupholder
â€¢ Seats w/Cloth Back Material
â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror
â€¢ Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
â€¢ FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
â€¢ 4.76 Axle Ratio
â€¢ 356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
â€¢ Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
â€¢ Front-Wheel Drive
â€¢ Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift
â€¢ Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
â€¢ Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: continuously variable valve train mechanism and low emissions vehicle (LEV3)
â€¢ 50 L Fuel Tank
â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
â€¢ 80 Amp Alternator
â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
â€¢ Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
