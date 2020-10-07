Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

36,849 KM

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

36,849KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6127074
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH8HS516692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,849 KM

Vehicle Description

It is our delight to have this barely used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE. This Highlander is the perfect vehicle for you. This Toyota has a black exterior and a black interior, with lots of options equipped within it. Enjoy features like adaptive remote start, heated front seats, climate control, navigation, and so much more! With only 36,849kms on the odometer, this vehicle has lots of drive left in it! Hurry down to Bannister Kelowna and drive home within this immaculate 2017 Toyota Highlander.

 

 

 

Does this vehicle seat more than five people? Yes, this vehicle is equipped with a third row that fits three people. All in all, this Highlander is capable of seating seven!

 

 

 

Does this vehicle have a clean CarProof? Yes, this XLE is a one-owner, no reported accidents, and has low kilometers!

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more information or to book a test drive, please call or email our Sales Department today!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

