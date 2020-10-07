+ taxes & licensing
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
It is our delight to have this barely used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE. This Highlander is the perfect vehicle for you. This Toyota has a black exterior and a black interior, with lots of options equipped within it. Enjoy features like adaptive remote start, heated front seats, climate control, navigation, and so much more! With only 36,849kms on the odometer, this vehicle has lots of drive left in it! Hurry down to Bannister Kelowna and drive home within this immaculate 2017 Toyota Highlander.
Does this vehicle seat more than five people? Yes, this vehicle is equipped with a third row that fits three people. All in all, this Highlander is capable of seating seven!
Does this vehicle have a clean CarProof? Yes, this XLE is a one-owner, no reported accidents, and has low kilometers!
For more information or to book a test drive, please call or email our Sales Department today!
