2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2017 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+ Heated Seats, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Low KM's
• Radio: Composition Colour w/5"" Touchscreen/CD -inc: auxiliary input 4 speakers 1 SD card slot and USB audio input
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• Window Grid Diversity Antenna
• Streaming Audio
• AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
• Audio Theft Deterrent
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Black Side Windows Trim
• Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
• Trunk Rear Cargo Access
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Clearcoat Paint
• Light Tinted Glass
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Perimeter Alarm
• Cargo Space Lights
• Illuminated Locking Glove Box
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Driver Foot Rest
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Rear Cupholder
• Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
• Passenger Seat
• Trip Computer
• Outside Temp Gauge
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Urethane Gear Shift Knob
• Rear Map Lights
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Front Cupholder
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats and centre armrest
• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Power Rear Windows
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• Driver Seat
• Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
• Analog Display
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Air Filtration
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
• Doryc Cloth Seat Trim
• 55 L Fuel Tank
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• 60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Engine: 1.4 TSI
• Engine Oil Cooler
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
• 140 Amp Alternator
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Side Impact Beams
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Back-Up Camera
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
