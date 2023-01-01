Menu
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

108,475 KM

Details Description Features

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

LT

LT

Location

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

108,475KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10257021
  • Stock #: P23-868
  • VIN: 1GCGTCEN3J1125288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,475 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT is a rugged and capable midsize pickup truck that embodies the spirit of adventure and off-road prowess. With features including sliding rear window, rear window defogger, heated front seats, Bose speaker system, automatic climate control, remote keyless entry, back up camera and more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

