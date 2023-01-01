$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
64,442KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10487220
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM7J7245547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24-069B
- Mileage 64,442 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED MORE INFORMATION TO COME
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1