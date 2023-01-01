Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

64,442 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
64,442KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10487220
  • Stock #: 24-069B
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM7J7245547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-069B
  • Mileage 64,442 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED MORE INFORMATION TO COME

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2014 Ford F-150 XLT
 150,186 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Yukon SLE
 16 KM
$83,249 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 76,862 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory