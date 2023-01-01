2018 Chevrolet Cruze

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 4 4 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10487220

10487220 Stock #: 24-069B

24-069B VIN: 1G1BE5SM7J7245547

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 24-069B

Mileage 64,442 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.