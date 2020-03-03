2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT, StabiliTrak, Bluetooth
• Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7"" diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone
• Audio system feature USB port
• Audio system feature 6-speaker system
• Antenna integral rear window
• USB charging port
• OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider)
• Bluetooth for phone
• Wheels 16"" (40.6 cm) aluminum
• Wipers front intermittent variable
• Door handles body-colour
• Headlamps halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
• Glass solar absorbing
• Wheel spare 16"" (40.6 cm) steel
• Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
• Windshield solar absorbing
• Mouldings bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)
• Air conditioning single-zone electronic includes air filter
• Seats heated driver and front passenger
• Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
• Map pocket front passenger seatback
• Steering wheel 3-spoke deluxe
• Floor mats carpeted front and rear
• Driver Information Centre monochromatic display
• Sensor cabin humidity
• Seat adjuster driver 6-way manual
• Head restraints 2-way adjustable front
• Remote Keyless Entry
• Remote panic alarm
• Warning tones driver and front passenger safety belts
• Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
• Tire Pressure Display
• Cruise control
• Armrest rear centre fold-down with 2 cupholders
• Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry
• Windows power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
• Rear air ducts floor mounted
• Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual
• Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
• Speedometer km/miles km odometer
• Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
• Console floor with armrest
• Door locks power
• Trunk release power remote
• Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
• Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
• Seats front bucket with reclining seatbacks and adjustable head restraints
• Lighting interior roof rear courtesy
• Seat trim cloth
• Lighting interior trunk/cargo area
• Oil life monitoring system
• Key primary foldable additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
• Seat rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
• Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
• Engine control stop-start system
• Front wheel drive
• Brakes 4-wheel disc 4-wheel antilock Duralife power
• Axle 3.14 ratio
• Steering power electric rack-mounted reduced travel
• Brake parking manual foot apply
• Alternator 130 amps
• Engine 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
• Transmission 6-speed automatic
• Suspension front MacPherson strut
• Suspension rear compound crank
• Battery 80AH
• Coolant protection engine
• Restraint provisions latch
• OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling minutes) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
• StabiliTrak stability control system
• Safety belts 3-point rear centre position
• Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
• Safety belts front pretensioner
• Air bags 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
• Teen Driver mode
• Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification Chevrolet Smart Driver Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the vehicle delivery date for model year 2018 or newer Chevrolet vehicles. See onstar.ca for details and further plan limitations. Connected Access does not include emergency or security services. Availability of Connected Access and any of its services are dependent on compatible 4G LTE wireless networks and are also subject to change.)
• Tire Pressure Monitor
