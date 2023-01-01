Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

49,801 KM

Silverado Custom

Silverado Custom

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKPEC5JG617222

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-261A
  • Mileage 49,801 KM

The 2018 Silverado 1500 Crew Cab is a robust and versatile full-size pickup truck that blends power with modern features. With its spacious Crew Cab configuration, it comfortably seats up to six passengers, making it ideal for both work and family outings. Under the hood, drivers can expect a range of powerful engine options, delivering impressive towing and hauling capabilities. On the inside, the Silverado offers a blend of comfort and convenience, equipped with advanced technology like touchscreen infotainment, smartphone integration, and safety features to ensure a confident driving experience. With its rugged exterior design and dependable performance, the 2018 Silverado 1500 Crew Cab stands out as a reliable choice in the competitive truck market.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

