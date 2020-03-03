2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT, One Owner, No Accidents! Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Wifi Hotspot
• Audio system feature premium 6-speaker system
• Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
• Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider.)
• Bluetooth audio streaming
• Audio system feature auxiliary input jack
• Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7"" diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone
• Audio system feature USB ports 2 and auxiliary input jack
• Headlamp control automatic on and off
• Glass solar absorbing tinted
• Mouldings chrome belt-line
• Headlamps projector type
• Wipers front intermittent variable
• Door handles body-colour
• Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding
• Bottle holders 2 on driver and front passenger doors with storage pockets
• Keys ignition foldable 2
• Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual fore/aft up/down
• Armrest driver seat
• Defogger rear-window electric
• Seats heated driver and front passenger
• Heater outside air with fan
• Lighting interior trunk/cargo area
• Map pocket front passenger seatback
• Cup holders 2 front and 1 rear
• Speedometer km/miles km odometer
• Shift knob satin silver
• Air filtration system pollutant and odour
• Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
• Seats front bucket with recline and height-adjustable headrests
• Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
• Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm
• Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors covered
• Oil life monitoring system
• Heat ducts rear (Included and only available with (AH3) manual driver seat. Not available with (AMM) 6-way driver power seat adjuster.)
• Assist handles driver front passenger and rear outboard
• Floor mats carpeted front and rear
• Seat trim Deluxe Cloth
• Power outlet auxiliary front centre console
• Windows power with driver and front passenger Express-Up and Express-Down on all
• Temperature sensor outside
• Steering wheel sport 3-spoke
• Instrument panel Graphite Silver Metallic accents
• Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
• Steering column tilt and telescoping
• Remote Keyless Entry
• Trunk release inside remote
• Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual fore/aft
• Battery retained accessory power
• Remote vehicle starter system
• Lighting interior overhead courtesy rear and dual front reading lamps (Requires (UE1) OnStar.)
• Seat rear bench 60/40 split-folding with outboard height-adjustable headrests
• Driver Information Centre with trip odometer fuel range average fuel economy and average vehicle speed
• Door locks power
• Air conditioning single-zone manual
• Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
• Steering power Electric Power Steering (EPS)
• Exhaust stainless-steel heavy-duty
• Alternator 100 amps
• Front wheel drive
• Battery 438 cold-cranking amps
• Brakes front disc/rear drum
• Engine ECOTEC 1.8L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 6300 rpm 125 lb-ft of torque [168.8 N-m] @ 3800 rpm)
• Mechanical jack with tools
• Suspension Touring
• Battery rundown protection
• Axle 3.47 final drive ratio
• Transmission 6-speed automatic
• Brake Assist panic
• Electronic brake force distribution
• LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
• Air bags knee driver and front passenger
• Door locks rear child security
• Brakes 4-wheel antilock
• Air bags 10 total
• Safety belts 3-point driver and right-front passenger height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
• Air bags thorax side-impact seat-mounted side-front and rear outboard seating positions
• StabiliTrak stability control system
• Safety belts 3-point all seating positions rear
• Rear Vision Camera
• Traction control
• Air bags head curtain side-front and rear outboard seating positions
• OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
• Tire Pressure Monitoring System
• Air bags dual-stage frontal driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
• Daytime Running Lamps LED
• Trunk emergency release handle
• Hill Start Assist
