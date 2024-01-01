Menu
The 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe is a full-size SUV that effortlessly combines spacious luxury with rugged capability, making it an ideal choice for families and adventurers alike. With its bold exterior styling and refined interior, the Tahoe offers a versatile driving experience that excels both on and off the road. Externally, the Tahoe boasts a commanding presence with its muscular body lines, distinctive grille, and 18-inch wheels that give it a powerful stance. LED daytime running lights and available HID headlights provide excellent visibility, while optional roof rails and running boards enhance its utility and style. Under the hood, the Tahoe is powered by a robust V8 engine that delivers ample horsepower and torque for towing and hauling, making it suitable for both everyday commuting and weekend getaways. An advanced suspension system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, while available four-wheel drive enhances traction and stability in challenging conditions. Inside the cabin, the Tahoe offers a spacious and luxurious environment with seating for up to eight passengers. Premium materials adorn the interior, while available leather upholstery and heated/cooled seats add an extra level of comfort. Ample cargo space and versatile seating configurations make it easy to accommodate passengers and gear for any adventure. Technology abounds in the Tahoe, with an intuitive touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, allowing seamless integration with smartphones for navigation, music, and hands-free communication. In summary, the 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe combines rugged capability with luxurious comfort and advanced technology to offer a versatile and dependable SUV thats ready for any adventure. Whether tackling city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the Tahoe delivers a premium driving experience with style and confidence.

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

79,393 KM

$47,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

79,393KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKBKC0JR211340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P24-374A
  • Mileage 79,393 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe is a full-size SUV that effortlessly combines spacious luxury with rugged capability, making it an ideal choice for families and adventurers alike. With its bold exterior styling and refined interior, the Tahoe offers a versatile driving experience that excels both on and off the road.

Externally, the Tahoe boasts a commanding presence with its muscular body lines, distinctive grille, and 18-inch wheels that give it a powerful stance. LED daytime running lights and available HID headlights provide excellent visibility, while optional roof rails and running boards enhance its utility and style.

Under the hood, the Tahoe is powered by a robust V8 engine that delivers ample horsepower and torque for towing and hauling, making it suitable for both everyday commuting and weekend getaways. An advanced suspension system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, while available four-wheel drive enhances traction and stability in challenging conditions.

Inside the cabin, the Tahoe offers a spacious and luxurious environment with seating for up to eight passengers. Premium materials adorn the interior, while available leather upholstery and heated/cooled seats add an extra level of comfort. Ample cargo space and versatile seating configurations make it easy to accommodate passengers and gear for any adventure.

Technology abounds in the Tahoe, with an intuitive touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, allowing seamless integration with smartphones for navigation, music, and hands-free communication.

In summary, the 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe combines rugged capability with luxurious comfort and advanced technology to offer a versatile and dependable SUV that's ready for any adventure. Whether tackling city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the Tahoe delivers a premium driving experience with style and confidence.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-XXXX

250-448-2244

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe