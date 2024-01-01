$47,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$47,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P24-374A
- Mileage 79,393 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe is a full-size SUV that effortlessly combines spacious luxury with rugged capability, making it an ideal choice for families and adventurers alike. With its bold exterior styling and refined interior, the Tahoe offers a versatile driving experience that excels both on and off the road.
Externally, the Tahoe boasts a commanding presence with its muscular body lines, distinctive grille, and 18-inch wheels that give it a powerful stance. LED daytime running lights and available HID headlights provide excellent visibility, while optional roof rails and running boards enhance its utility and style.
Under the hood, the Tahoe is powered by a robust V8 engine that delivers ample horsepower and torque for towing and hauling, making it suitable for both everyday commuting and weekend getaways. An advanced suspension system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, while available four-wheel drive enhances traction and stability in challenging conditions.
Inside the cabin, the Tahoe offers a spacious and luxurious environment with seating for up to eight passengers. Premium materials adorn the interior, while available leather upholstery and heated/cooled seats add an extra level of comfort. Ample cargo space and versatile seating configurations make it easy to accommodate passengers and gear for any adventure.
Technology abounds in the Tahoe, with an intuitive touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, allowing seamless integration with smartphones for navigation, music, and hands-free communication.
In summary, the 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe combines rugged capability with luxurious comfort and advanced technology to offer a versatile and dependable SUV that's ready for any adventure. Whether tackling city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the Tahoe delivers a premium driving experience with style and confidence. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
