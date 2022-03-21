Menu
2018 Chevrolet Trax

80,485 KM

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

2018 Chevrolet Trax

2018 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Ls

2018 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Ls

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

80,485KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8665627
  • Stock #: O22-572
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB0JL179947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,485 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

