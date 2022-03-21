$22,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Trax
Fwd 4dr Ls
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
80,485KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8665627
- Stock #: O22-572
- VIN: 3GNCJKSB0JL179947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,485 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
