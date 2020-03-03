2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT No Accidents!
• 160 Amp Alternator
• Engine Oil Cooler
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
• Block Heater
• Front-Wheel Drive
• 9 Performance Speakers
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• Regular Amplifier
• AM/FM/Satellite-Prep w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player Clock Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System DVD-Audio and External Memory Control
• Streaming Audio
• Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
• Fixed Antenna
• Radio: 430
• Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices
• 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
• Clearcoat Paint
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• LED Brakelights
• Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Wheels: 17"" x 6.5"" Aluminum w/Gloss Black Pockets
• Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Front Fog Lamps
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
• Body-Coloured Grille
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
• Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Power Sliding Rear Doors
• Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
• Lip Spoiler
• Locking Glove Box
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Compass
• Redundant Digital Speedometer
• Garage Door Transmitter
• 6.5"" Touchscreen
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
• Full Cloth Headliner
• ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
• Delayed Accessory Power
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Full Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
• Analog Display
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Systems Monitor
• Driver Foot Rest
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Front And Rear Map Lights
• Perimeter Alarm
• Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
• Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
• Power Rear Windows Power Vented 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
• Leather-Faced Seats w/Perforation
• 10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Rear Cupholder
• Front Cupholder
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Valet Function
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
• Air Filtration
• Cargo Space Lights
• Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
• 8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
• Leather Gear Shifter Material
• Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Vinyl Door Trim Insert
• Trip Computer
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback
• Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• 75 L Fuel Tank
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
