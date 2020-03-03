2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus, NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER
• Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
• Air Filtration
• Redundant Digital Speedometer
• Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front Anti-Roll Bar
• Block Heater
• 3.16 Axle Ratio
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
• 160 Amp Alternator
• 75 L Fuel Tank
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Touring Suspension
• Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
• GVWR: 2744 kgs (6050 lbs)
• Engine Oil Cooler
• Front-Wheel Drive
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
• Driver Knee Airbag
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Low Tire Pressure Warning
• Side Impact Beams
• Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
• 6 Speakers
• Fixed Antenna
• Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices
• Radio: 430
• Radio w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Front Fog Lamps
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Chrome Bodyside Mouldings
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Lip Spoiler
• LED Brakelights
• Roof Rack
• Chrome Grille
• Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
• Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Wheels: 17"" x 6.5"" Painted Aluminum
• Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Clearcoat Paint
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Passenger Seat
• Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
• Compass
• Leather Gear Shifter Material
• Rear Cupholder
• Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
• Valet Function
• Vinyl Door Trim Insert
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Front Cupholder
• Cargo Space Lights
• Driver Foot Rest
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
• Systems Monitor
• Trip Computer
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
• ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Carpet Floor Trim
• 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
• Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
• Analog Display
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Power Rear Windows and Power Vented 3rd Row Windows
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
• Locking Glove Box
