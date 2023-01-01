Menu
The 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad is a stylish and versatile crossover SUV that seamlessly blends functionality with a touch of rugged flair. With its distinctive Crossroad trim, this model exudes a sporty and adventurous personality. The Journey Crossroad features bold exterior accents, including a distinctive crosshair grille and eye-catching black exterior details, setting it apart from the ordinary. Under the hood, expect a reliable and efficient powertrain, making daily commuting and family journeys a breeze. The interior of the Journey Crossroad is designed with comfort in mind, offering spacious seating for passengers and flexible cargo options to accommodate various needs. The cabin boasts modern technology, including an intuitive infotainment system, providing connectivity and entertainment on the go. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a road trip, the 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad delivers a well-rounded driving experience, combining practicality with a touch of adventure in a stylish package.

Location

45,881KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDGG5JT505548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-625A
  • Mileage 45,881 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad is a stylish and versatile crossover SUV that seamlessly blends functionality with a touch of rugged flair. With its distinctive Crossroad trim, this model exudes a sporty and adventurous personality. The Journey Crossroad features bold exterior accents, including a distinctive crosshair grille and eye-catching black exterior details, setting it apart from the ordinary.

Under the hood, expect a reliable and efficient powertrain, making daily commuting and family journeys a breeze. The interior of the Journey Crossroad is designed with comfort in mind, offering spacious seating for passengers and flexible cargo options to accommodate various needs. The cabin boasts modern technology, including an intuitive infotainment system, providing connectivity and entertainment on the go.

Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a road trip, the 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad delivers a well-rounded driving experience, combining practicality with a touch of adventure in a stylish package.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

