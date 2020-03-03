2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2018 Ford EcoSport SE, Navigation, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Back-up Camera, Sunroof
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Cargo Space Lights
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Trip Computer
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Front Cupholder
• Rear Cupholder
• Automatic Air Conditioning
• Analog Display
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology
• 61.8 L Fuel Tank
• Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• GVWR: TBD
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Block Heater
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
• Trailer Wiring Harness
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Axle Ratio: 3.51
• Transmission w/Oil Cooler
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Side Impact Beams
• Rear Parking Sensors
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Streaming Audio
• Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo -inc: 6 speakers
• Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
• SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 6.5"" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability AppLink 911 Assist Apple CarPlay Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Conventional Rear Cargo Access
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Black Bodyside Cladding
• Front Fog Lamps
• Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
• Black Side Windows Trim
• Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Lip Spoiler
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Black Rear Bumper
• Wheels: 16"" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Tires: P205/60R16 AS BSW
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Metal-Look Grille
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Clearcoat Paint
• Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver's seat (fore/aft up/down and recline w/manual lumbar) 4-way manual front-passenger seat (fore/aft up/down w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Front Map Lights
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Compass
• Driver Foot Rest
• Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater
• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Selective Service Internet Access
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Cloth Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar
• Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Leather Steering Wheel
• Illuminated Glove Box
• Roll-Up Cargo Cover
• 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Air Filtration
• Systems Monitor
• 6-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support
