2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,383KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4738992
  • Stock #: UV509317
  • VIN: MAJ6P1UL1JC179350
Exterior Colour
Smoke Metallic
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2018 Ford EcoSport SE, Navigation, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Back-up Camera, Sunroof

 

• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

 

• 2 12V DC Power Outlets

 

• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

 

• Cargo Space Lights

 

• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

• Trip Computer

 

• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

 

• Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

• Front Cupholder

 

• Rear Cupholder

 

• Automatic Air Conditioning

 

• Analog Display

 

• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

 

• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

 

• Delayed Accessory Power

 

• Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

• Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology

 

• 61.8 L Fuel Tank

 

• Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

 

• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

 

• GVWR: TBD

 

• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

 

• Block Heater

 

• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift

 

• Trailer Wiring Harness

 

• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

 

• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• Axle Ratio: 3.51

 

• Transmission w/Oil Cooler

 

• Permanent Locking Hubs

 

• Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

 

• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

 

• Side Impact Beams

 

• Rear Parking Sensors

 

• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front

 

• Streaming Audio

 

• Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo -inc: 6 speakers

 

• Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity

 

• SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 6.5"" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability AppLink 911 Assist Apple CarPlay Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports

 

• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

 

• Integrated Roof Antenna

 

• Conventional Rear Cargo Access

 

• Roof Rack Rails Only

 

• Black Bodyside Cladding

 

• Front Fog Lamps

 

• Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

 

• Black Side Windows Trim

 

• Spare Tire Mobility Kit

 

• Lip Spoiler

 

• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

 

• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

 

• Black Rear Bumper

 

• Wheels: 16"" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum

 

• Variable Intermittent Wipers

 

• Tires: P205/60R16 AS BSW

 

• Body-Coloured Door Handles

 

• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

 

• Front License Plate Bracket

 

• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

• Deep Tinted Glass

 

• Metal-Look Grille

 

• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

 

• Clearcoat Paint

 

• Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

 

• Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver's seat (fore/aft up/down and recline w/manual lumbar) 4-way manual front-passenger seat (fore/aft up/down w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints

 

• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

 

• Front Map Lights

 

• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

 

• Outside Temp Gauge

 

• Compass

 

• Driver Foot Rest

 

• Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

 

• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

 

• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater

 

• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat

 

• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

 

• Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

 

• Carpet Floor Trim

 

• Selective Service Internet Access

 

• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

 

• Cloth Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar

 

• Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

 

• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

 

• Full Cloth Headliner

 

• Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

 

• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

 

• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets

 

• Leather Steering Wheel

 

• Illuminated Glove Box

 

• Roll-Up Cargo Cover

 

• 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

 

• Cargo Area Concealed Storage

 

• Air Filtration

 

• Systems Monitor

 

• 6-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

