2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
For sale by a dealership
"2018 Ford Escape SEL, No Accidents! One owner, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Leather Seats
• Streaming Audio
• Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
• 6 Speakers
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Lip Spoiler
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
• Front Fog Lamps
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Laminated Glass
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Chrome Side Windows Trim
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
• Chrome Grille
• Clearcoat Paint
• Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
• 8-Way Driver Seat
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Illuminated Glove Box
• Compass
• Front Map Lights
• Perimeter Alarm
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Cargo Space Lights
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
• Front Cupholder
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets
• Driver Foot Rest
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• 4 12V DC Power Outlets
• Rear Cupholder
• Analog Display
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Keypad
• Systems Monitor
• Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
• Air Filtration
• Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Passenger Seat
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Trip Computer
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology
• Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• 3.51 Axle Ratio
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• 61.7 L Fuel Tank
• Transmission w/Oil Cooler
• GVWR: 2159 kgs (4760 lbs)
• Block Heater
• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• AdvanceTrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
• Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
• Rear Parking Sensors
• Back-Up Camera
• Side Impact Beams
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Driver Knee Airbag
