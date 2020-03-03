Menu
2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$24,430

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4738998
  • Stock #: UV9005C8
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD4JUC80590
Exterior Colour
Anthracite
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2018 Ford Escape SEL, No Accidents! One owner, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Leather Seats

 

• Streaming Audio

 

• Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity

 

• 6 Speakers

 

• Integrated Roof Antenna

 

• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

 

• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front

 

• Lip Spoiler

 

• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

 

• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

 

• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

 

• Front Fog Lamps

 

• Deep Tinted Glass

 

• Laminated Glass

 

• Roof Rack Rails Only

 

• Chrome Side Windows Trim

 

• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

 

• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

• Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim

 

• Chrome Grille

 

• Clearcoat Paint

 

• Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

 

• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

 

• Body-Coloured Door Handles

 

• Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

 

• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

 

• Steel Spare Wheel

 

• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

 

• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

 

• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

 

• 8-Way Driver Seat

 

• Leatherette Door Trim Insert

 

• Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage

 

• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

 

• Illuminated Glove Box

 

• Compass

 

• Front Map Lights

 

• Perimeter Alarm

 

• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

 

• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

 

• Carpet Floor Trim

 

• Cargo Space Lights

 

• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

 

• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

 

• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

 

• Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch

 

• Front Cupholder

 

• Cargo Area Concealed Storage

 

• Delayed Accessory Power

 

• Full Cloth Headliner

 

• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

 

• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

• Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

 

• Outside Temp Gauge

 

• Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets

 

• Driver Foot Rest

 

• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

 

• Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

 

• Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

 

• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

 

• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

 

• 4 12V DC Power Outlets

 

• Rear Cupholder

 

• Analog Display

 

• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

• Keypad

 

• Systems Monitor

 

• Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

 

• Air Filtration

 

• Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

 

• Passenger Seat

 

• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down

 

• Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

• Trip Computer

 

• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

 

• Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology

 

• Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

 

• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

 

• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

• 3.51 Axle Ratio

 

• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

 

• Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

• Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

 

• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift

 

• Permanent Locking Hubs

 

• 61.7 L Fuel Tank

 

• Transmission w/Oil Cooler

 

• GVWR: 2159 kgs (4760 lbs)

 

• Block Heater

 

• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

 

• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

• AdvanceTrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

 

• Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

 

• Rear Parking Sensors

 

• Back-Up Camera

 

• Side Impact Beams

 

• Airbag Occupancy Sensor

 

• Driver Knee Airbag

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

Send A Message