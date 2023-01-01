Menu
The 2018 Ford F-150 Regular Cab is a rugged and powerful full-size pickup truck designed for those who prioritize capability and practicality. With a straightforward and classic design, the Regular Cab configuration provides a no-nonsense approach to truck ownership. Under the hood, it is powered by a robust engine that delivers strong performance, making it well-suited for towing and hauling tasks. The exterior of the F-150 Regular Cab is characterized by its bold front grille and muscular stance. The simplicity of the design emphasizes the trucks strength and durability, and its compact size enhances maneuverability, especially in urban environments. Inside the cabin, the F-150 Regular Cab offers a functional and uncluttered interior. The focus is on utility, with durable materials and straightforward controls. While the Regular Cab configuration may have a more basic interior compared to larger cab options, it provides ample space for the driver and offers a comfortable driving experience. Known for its reliability and versatility, the 2018 Ford F-150 Regular Cab is an excellent choice for those who need a no-frills workhorse, delivering the essential features needed for demanding tasks without compromising on Fords renowned toughness. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

2018 Ford F-150

76,903 KM

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XL

2018 Ford F-150

XL

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

76,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTMF1EB7JFA39134

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 76,903 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-XXXX

250-448-2244

