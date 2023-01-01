$65,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-350
Platinum
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$65,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 24-134A
- Mileage 145,248 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum stands out as a top-tier heavy-duty truck, blending robust capability with luxurious amenities. Built to tackle demanding tasks, this powerhouse pickup is equipped with a potent engine lineup, advanced towing capabilities, and a rugged chassis designed for durability. The Platinum trim level elevates the F-350's appeal with upscale features and premium finishes, offering a refined interior adorned with high-quality materials and cutting-edge technology. From its commanding presence on the road to its versatile utility, the 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum represents a harmonious blend of strength, sophistication, and comfort, making it a compelling choice for both work and leisure.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
Vehicle Features
