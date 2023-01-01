Menu
The 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum stands out as a top-tier heavy-duty truck, blending robust capability with luxurious amenities. Built to tackle demanding tasks, this powerhouse pickup is equipped with a potent engine lineup, advanced towing capabilities, and a rugged chassis designed for durability. The Platinum trim level elevates the F-350s appeal with upscale features and premium finishes, offering a refined interior adorned with high-quality materials and cutting-edge technology. From its commanding presence on the road to its versatile utility, the 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum represents a harmonious blend of strength, sophistication, and comfort, making it a compelling choice for both work and leisure.

2018 Ford F-350

145,248 KM

$65,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-350

Platinum

2018 Ford F-350

Platinum

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$65,998

+ taxes & licensing

145,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BT5JEC02783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-134A
  • Mileage 145,248 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum stands out as a top-tier heavy-duty truck, blending robust capability with luxurious amenities. Built to tackle demanding tasks, this powerhouse pickup is equipped with a potent engine lineup, advanced towing capabilities, and a rugged chassis designed for durability. The Platinum trim level elevates the F-350's appeal with upscale features and premium finishes, offering a refined interior adorned with high-quality materials and cutting-edge technology. From its commanding presence on the road to its versatile utility, the 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum represents a harmonious blend of strength, sophistication, and comfort, making it a compelling choice for both work and leisure.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-XXXX

250-448-2244

$65,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2018 Ford F-350