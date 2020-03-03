2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2018 Ford Focus Titanium No accident,Leather, Full Load, Backup camera,Bluetooth
• Regular Amplifier
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
• SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 8"" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability AppLink 911 Assist Apple CarPlay Android Auto and 2 smart charging USB ports SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps w/your voice It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software
• Streaming Audio
• SiriusXM Radio -inc: a 6-month prepaid subscription
• Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio: Sony AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 -inc: 10 speakers speed-sensitive volume control and HD Radio
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Light Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Tires: P215/50R17
• Lip Spoiler
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Front Fog Lamps
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Clearcoat Paint
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Wheels: 17"" Polished Aluminum
• Silver Grille
• Rear Cupholder
• Leather Gear Shift Knob
• Trip Computer
• Carpet Floor Trim
• 6-Way Driver Seat
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Driver Foot Rest
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Valet Function
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Leather Rear Seat
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Compass
• Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
• Glove Box
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• Cargo Space Lights
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Analog Display
• Passenger Seat
• Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
• Power Rear Windows
• Front Map Lights
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Systems Monitor
• Air Filtration
• Illuminated Front Cupholder
• Heated Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat (fore/aft up/down tilt/recline and power lumbar) 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft recline) v shape sport style w/high bolster 4-way removable adjustable head restraints and drivers side seat back map pocket
• Keypad
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Perimeter Alarm
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
• Heated Leather Steering Wheel
• Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4
• 46.9 L Fuel Tank
• Electric Power-Assist Steering
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Front-Wheel Drive
• 3.85 Axle Ratio
• Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic -inc: SelectShift (SST w/thumb switch on gear shifter)
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
• Side Impact Beams
• AdvanceTrac Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
