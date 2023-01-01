$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,162 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali stands as a pinnacle of luxury and performance within the pickup truck segment. Distinguished by its bold and commanding presence on the road, the Sierra 1500 Denali exudes a sense of sophistication with its chrome accents, signature grille, and refined design elements.
Under the hood, this truck packs a powerful punch, likely equipped with a robust V8 engine, delivering both impressive towing capabilities and a smooth, responsive driving experience. The Denali trim offers a plush and well-appointed interior, featuring premium materials, advanced technology, and attention to detail. Expect heated and ventilated leather seats, a state-of-the-art infotainment system, and a range of driver-assistance features for added convenience and safety.
Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling rugged terrain, the 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali combines the versatility of a pickup with the comfort and luxury typically associated with high-end vehicles, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a top-tier trucking experience.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
Email Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
Call Dealer
250-448-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244