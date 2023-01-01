Menu
The 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali stands as a pinnacle of luxury and performance within the pickup truck segment. Distinguished by its bold and commanding presence on the road, the Sierra 1500 Denali exudes a sense of sophistication with its chrome accents, signature grille, and refined design elements. Under the hood, this truck packs a powerful punch, likely equipped with a robust V8 engine, delivering both impressive towing capabilities and a smooth, responsive driving experience. The Denali trim offers a plush and well-appointed interior, featuring premium materials, advanced technology, and attention to detail. Expect heated and ventilated leather seats, a state-of-the-art infotainment system, and a range of driver-assistance features for added convenience and safety. Whether youre navigating city streets or tackling rugged terrain, the 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali combines the versatility of a pickup with the comfort and luxury typically associated with high-end vehicles, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a top-tier trucking experience.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

111,162 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,162KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEJ8JG196319

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,162 KM

The 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali stands as a pinnacle of luxury and performance within the pickup truck segment. Distinguished by its bold and commanding presence on the road, the Sierra 1500 Denali exudes a sense of sophistication with its chrome accents, signature grille, and refined design elements.

Under the hood, this truck packs a powerful punch, likely equipped with a robust V8 engine, delivering both impressive towing capabilities and a smooth, responsive driving experience. The Denali trim offers a plush and well-appointed interior, featuring premium materials, advanced technology, and attention to detail. Expect heated and ventilated leather seats, a state-of-the-art infotainment system, and a range of driver-assistance features for added convenience and safety.

Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling rugged terrain, the 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali combines the versatility of a pickup with the comfort and luxury typically associated with high-end vehicles, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a top-tier trucking experience.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

4x4
8 speed automatic

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2018 GMC Sierra 1500