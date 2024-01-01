$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
SLE
SLE
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 23-352A
- Mileage 99,695 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Sierra 1500 SLE Elevation is a rugged yet refined full-size pickup truck that effortlessly blends capability with comfort. With its bold exterior design and impressive performance, this truck is designed to tackle both urban streets and off-road adventures with ease.
Externally, the Sierra 1500 SLE Elevation exudes strength and confidence with its distinctive front grille, stylish body-colored bumpers, and sleek LED headlights that provide excellent visibility in any condition. The truck sits atop a robust chassis and is available in a variety of attractive colors, allowing owners to customize their ride to suit their personal style.
Under the hood, the Sierra 1500 SLE Elevation boasts a powerful engine lineup, including a potent V8 option, delivering ample horsepower and torque for towing and hauling tasks. Whether navigating city traffic or traversing rugged terrain, this truck offers responsive handling and a smooth ride, thanks to its advanced suspension system and precise steering.
Inside the cabin, comfort and convenience take center stage. The spacious interior can comfortably accommodate up to five passengers, with ample legroom and supportive seating. High-quality materials adorn the cabin, while advanced technology features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone integration, and available 4G LTE Wi-Fi keep occupants connected and entertained on the go.
In summary, the 2018 Sierra 1500 SLE Elevation offers a compelling combination of rugged capability, refined comfort, and advanced technology, making it an ideal choice for drivers seeking a versatile and dependable full-size pickup truck. Whether for work or play, this truck is ready to tackle any challenge with confidence and style. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
