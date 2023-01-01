2018 GMC Yukon XL

$43,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 1 , 9 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10405536

10405536 VIN: 1GKS2HKJ5JR335814

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 171,924 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Navigation System Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.