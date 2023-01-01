Menu
2018 GMC Yukon XL

171,924 KM

$43,998

+ tax & licensing
$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Denali

Denali

Location

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

171,924KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10405536
  • VIN: 1GKS2HKJ5JR335814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 171,924 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed. More information to come

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

