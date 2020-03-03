2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership
"2018 Hyundai Elantra GL Power options, Bluetooth, Heated seats,backup camera,Blindspot.
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Wheels: 16"" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Clearcoat Paint
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Trunk Rear Cargo Access
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
• Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
• Light Tinted Glass
• Passenger Seat
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats driver's and front passenger's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger's seatback pocket
• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
• Cargo Space Lights
• Air Filtration
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Glove Box
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Driver Foot Rest
• Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
• Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Power Rear Windows
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Front Centre Armrest
• Analog Display
• Front Cupholder
• Engine Immobilizer
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Redundant Digital Speedometer
• Trip Computer
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Rear Cupholder
• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Perimeter Alarm
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Front Map Lights
• Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Driver Seat
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter
• Front Anti-Roll Bar
• Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson DOHC In-Line 4-Cylinder -inc: Normally aspirated
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Front-Wheel Drive
• 53 L Fuel Tank
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 120 Amp Alternator
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor
• Side Impact Beams
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Driver Knee Airbag
