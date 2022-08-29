Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

110,647 KM

Details Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS Auto

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

Contact Seller
Sale

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

110,647KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9052885
  • Stock #: O22-804
  • VIN: KMHD84LF8JU650704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O22-804
  • Mileage 110,647 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2016 Kia Soul 5DR WG...
 31,558 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 110,647 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Color...
 15,495 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250.448.XXXX

(click to show)

250.448.2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory