"2018 Hyundai Kona Luxury
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Rigid Cargo Cover
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Driver Foot Rest
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Valet Function
- Rear Cupholder
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder -inc: engine cover and hood insulator
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 930# Maximum Payload
- SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
- GVWR: 1900 kgs
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 3.648 Axle Ratio
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
- 150 Amp Alternator
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- Permanent Locking Hubs
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- ABS And Driveline Traction Control
- Side Impact Beams
- Integrated Roof Antenna
- Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- Streaming Audio
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Clearcoat Paint
- Lip Spoiler
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Deep Tinted Glass
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Front Fog Lamps
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Wheels: 17"" x 7.0J Aluminum
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
- Front License Plate Bracket
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Illuminated Glove Box
- Driver Seat
- Front Cupholder
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Engine Immobilizer
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/driver seat power lumbar and 3 stage heating
- Automatic Air Conditioning
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Trip Computer
- Air Filtration
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Leather Seat Trim
- Full Cloth Headliner
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Perimeter Alarm
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Cargo Space Lights
- Front Map Lights
