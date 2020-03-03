2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS
• Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC -inc: single exhaust and Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Trailer Wiring Harness
• Axle Ratio: 3.648
• GVWR: 2280 kgs
• 140 Amp Alternator
• Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco Normal Sport)
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
• Electronic Transfer Case
• 66 L Fuel Tank
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Rear Parking Sensors
• Side Impact Beams
• and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Driver Knee Airbag
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• Streaming Audio
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Chrome Grille
• Lip Spoiler
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
• Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
• Tires: P235/65 R17 AS
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Chrome Door Handles
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Front Fog Lamps
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Wheels: 17"" x 7"" Aluminum Alloy
• Chrome Side Windows Trim
• Clearcoat Paint
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• 4 12V DC Power Outlets
• Perimeter Alarm
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Front Map Lights
• Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Front Cupholder
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Air Filtration
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Engine Immobilizer
• Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Trip Computer
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Systems Monitor
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Driver Foot Rest
• Cargo Space Lights
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Locking Glove Box
• Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• 8-Way Driver Seat
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
• Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Analog Display
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down and w/Driver 1-Touch Up
• Rear Cupholder
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
