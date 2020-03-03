2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited, NO ACCIDENTS, Navigation
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• 6 Speakers
• GPS Antenna Input
• Streaming Audio
• Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7"" Display
• Graphic Equalizer
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Radio Data System
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Front Fog Lamps
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• LED Brakelights
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
• Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Bright Exterior Mirrors
• Tires: P265/60R18 BSW AS LRR
• Laminated Glass
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Chrome Door Handles
• Body-Coloured Grille w/Chrome Accents
• Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
• Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Clearcoat Paint
• Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Wheels: 18"" x 8"" Polished Alum w/Tech Grey Pockets
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Lip Spoiler
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Tracker System
• Cargo Space Lights
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Valet Function
• Roll-Up Cargo Cover
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
• Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Apple CarPlay
• Front And Rear Map Lights
• Air Filtration
• Full Cloth Headliner
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
• USB Mobile Projection
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Google Android Auto
• Compass
• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
• Trip Computer
• Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback
• Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
• Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
• Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
• Illuminated Locking Glove Box
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
• Digital/Analog Display
• Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
• HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
• Illuminated Front Cupholder
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• 12-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• 12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Rear Cupholder
• Carpet Floor Trim
• FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
• Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
• Perimeter Alarm
• Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Audio
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Garage Door Transmitter
• Systems Monitor
• Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
• Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
• Block Heater
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4