Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

74,259 KM

Details Features

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,259KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7756263
  • Stock #: O21-1203
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG1JL903840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O21-1203
  • Mileage 74,259 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2016 Kia Soul EX
 103,408 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX
 56,170 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Camry SE
 121,016 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250.448.XXXX

(click to show)

250.448.2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory