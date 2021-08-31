2018 Jeep Wrangler

- Listing ID: 7756263
- Stock #: O21-1203
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG1JL903840
-
Exterior Colour
Black
-
Interior Colour
Gray
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Stock #
O21-1203
-
Mileage
74,259 KM
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Running Boards/Side Steps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.