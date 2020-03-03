2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2018 Kia Forte LX, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Satellite Stereo -inc: AUX and USB input ports Bluetooth wireless technology voice activation and 4 speakers
- Streaming Audio
- Window Grid Antenna
- Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Front License Plate Bracket
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Light Tinted Glass
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Clearcoat Paint
- Splash Guards
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: low rolling resistance
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Wheels: 15"" Steel w/Cover
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Engine Immobilizer
- Front Cupholder
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Driver Foot Rest
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Glove Box
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Cargo Space Lights
- Cloth Seat Trim
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- Power Door Locks
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Power Rear Windows
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Trip Computer
- Rear Cupholder
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Front Map Lights
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Air Filtration
- Analog Display
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Full Cloth Headliner
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
- Front-Wheel Drive
- 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
- Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- 90 Amp Alternator
- 4.33 Axle Ratio
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: Atkinson-Cycle
- Side Impact Beams
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Rear Child Safety Locks
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- ABS And Driveline Traction Control
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
