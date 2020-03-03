Menu
2018 Kia Forte

LX

2018 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,008KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4812672
  • Stock #: UV494018
  • VIN: 3KPFK4A74JE184049
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2018 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan

 

- 1-touch down

 

- 4 wheel disc brakes

 

- ABS brakes

 

- Brake assist

 

- CD player

 

- CD-MP3 decoder

 

- Delay-off headlights

 

- Driver door bin

 

- Driver vanity mirror

 

- Dual front impact airbags

 

- Dual front side impact airbags

 

- Electronic stability

 

- Front anti-roll bar

 

- Front beverage holders

 

- Front centre armrest

 

- Front reading lights

 

- Front wheel independent suspension

 

- Heated door mirrors

 

- Ignition disable

 

- Occupant sensing airbag

 

- Overhead airbag

 

- Overhead console

 

- Passenger door bin

 

- Passenger vanity mirror

 

- Power door mirrors

 

- Power steering

 

- Power windows

 

- Rear beverage holders

 

- Rear door bins

 

- Rear seat centre armrest

 

- Rear window defroster

 

- Speed-sensing steering

 

- Split folding rear seat

 

- Steering wheel mounted audio controls

 

- Tachometer

 

- Telescoping steering wheel

 

- Tilt steering wheel

 

- Traction control

 

- Trip computer

 

- Variable intake manifold

 

- Variable valve control

 

- Variably intermittent wipers

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message