2018 Kia Optima LX No Accidents!
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Window Grid Antenna
• Streaming Audio
• Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Wheels w/Silver Accents
• Wheels: 16"" Alloy
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Light Tinted Glass
• Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Tires: P205/65R16
• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
• Clearcoat Paint
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Trunk Rear Cargo Access
• Splash Guards
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Chrome Door Handles
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Glove Box
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Perimeter Alarm
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Cargo Space Lights
• Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Rear Cupholder
• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
• Driver Foot Rest
• 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Air Filtration
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Systems Monitor
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Engine Immobilizer
• FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Redundant Digital Speedometer
• Power Rear Windows
• Front Cupholder
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height-adjustable driver and passenger seats and driver seat power lumbar support
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Cloth Seat Trim -inc: Stain Resistant
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Front And Rear Map Lights
• Analog Display
• Leather Steering Wheel
• Trip Computer
• 150 Amp Alternator
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
• Engine: 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front-Wheel Drive
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Transmission: 6-Speed Sportmatic
• 80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• 2.88 Axle Ratio
• 70 L Fuel Tank
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Driver Knee Airbag
• Side Impact Beams
