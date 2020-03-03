Menu
2018 Kia Rio

LX

2018 Kia Rio

LX

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4778094
  • Stock #: UV975512
  • VIN: 3KPA24AB6JE125597
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2018 Kia Rio LX

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

 

â€¢ Wheels: 15"" Steel w/Covers

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

 

â€¢ Black Door Handles

 

â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

 

â€¢ Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

 

â€¢ Black Side Windows Trim

 

â€¢ Black Grille

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

 

â€¢ Variable Intermittent Wipers

 

â€¢ Clearcoat Paint

 

â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

â€¢ Tires: P185/65R15 -inc: tire mobility kit

 

â€¢ Light Tinted Glass

 

â€¢ Analog Display

 

â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

 

â€¢ Redundant Digital Speedometer

 

â€¢ 1 12V DC Power Outlet

 

â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents

 

â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

â€¢ Driver Foot Rest

 

â€¢ 1 Seatback Storage Pocket

 

â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

 

â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

 

â€¢ Trip Computer

 

â€¢ Manual Tilt Steering Column

 

â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

 

â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner

 

â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

 

â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

â€¢ Power Rear Windows

 

â€¢ Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and driver seat height adjuster

 

â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

â€¢ Rear Cupholder

 

â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

 

â€¢ Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

 

â€¢ Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

 

â€¢ Air Filtration

 

â€¢ Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

 

â€¢ Cloth Seat Trim

 

â€¢ 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

 

â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge

 

â€¢ Cargo Space Lights

 

â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

 

â€¢ Leather Gear Shift Knob

 

â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power

 

â€¢ 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

 

â€¢ 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

 

â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

â€¢ Engine Immobilizer

 

â€¢ Front Map Lights

 

â€¢ Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

 

â€¢ Illuminated Glove Box

 

â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

 

â€¢ Front Cupholder

 

â€¢ FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

 

â€¢ 45 L Fuel Tank

 

â€¢ 4.06 Axle Ratio

 

â€¢ Transmission: 6-Speed Manual

 

â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

 

â€¢ 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

â€¢ Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

â€¢ Front Anti-Roll Bar

 

â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

 

â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

â€¢ 90 Amp Alternator

 

â€¢ Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder

 

â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

â€¢ Front-Wheel Drive

 

â€¢ Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

 

â€¢ Airbag Occupancy Sensor

 

â€¢ Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

 

â€¢ Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

 

â€¢ Side Impact Beams

 

â€¢ ABS And Driveline Traction Control

 

â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

 

â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

 

â€¢ Low Tire Pressure Warning

 

â€¢ Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

 

â€¢ Rear Child Safety Locks

 

â€¢ Integrated Roof Antenna

 

â€¢ Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity

 

â€¢ 2 LCD Monitors In The Front

 

â€¢ Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo -inc: 5"" display audio w/rear-view camera Bluetooth hands-free connectivity voice activation 4 speakers AUX and USB input ports and steering wheel mounted audio controls

 

â€¢ Streaming Audio

 

â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

 

â€¢ Trunk Rear Cargo Access

 

â€¢ Front License Plate Bracket

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

