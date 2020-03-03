2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
"2018 Kia Rio LX
â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
â€¢ Wheels: 15"" Steel w/Covers
â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
â€¢ Black Door Handles
â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
â€¢ Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
â€¢ Black Side Windows Trim
â€¢ Black Grille
â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
â€¢ Variable Intermittent Wipers
â€¢ Clearcoat Paint
â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
â€¢ Tires: P185/65R15 -inc: tire mobility kit
â€¢ Light Tinted Glass
â€¢ Analog Display
â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
â€¢ Redundant Digital Speedometer
â€¢ 1 12V DC Power Outlet
â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror
â€¢ Driver Foot Rest
â€¢ 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
â€¢ Trip Computer
â€¢ Manual Tilt Steering Column
â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner
â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
â€¢ Power Rear Windows
â€¢ Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and driver seat height adjuster
â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
â€¢ Rear Cupholder
â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
â€¢ Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
â€¢ Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
â€¢ Air Filtration
â€¢ Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
â€¢ Cloth Seat Trim
â€¢ 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge
â€¢ Cargo Space Lights
â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
â€¢ Leather Gear Shift Knob
â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power
â€¢ 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
â€¢ 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
â€¢ Engine Immobilizer
â€¢ Front Map Lights
â€¢ Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
â€¢ Illuminated Glove Box
â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
â€¢ Front Cupholder
â€¢ FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
â€¢ 45 L Fuel Tank
â€¢ 4.06 Axle Ratio
â€¢ Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
â€¢ 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
â€¢ Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Front Anti-Roll Bar
â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ 90 Amp Alternator
â€¢ Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder
â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
â€¢ Front-Wheel Drive
â€¢ Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
â€¢ Airbag Occupancy Sensor
â€¢ Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
â€¢ Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
â€¢ Side Impact Beams
â€¢ ABS And Driveline Traction Control
â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
â€¢ Low Tire Pressure Warning
â€¢ Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
â€¢ Rear Child Safety Locks
â€¢ Integrated Roof Antenna
â€¢ Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
â€¢ 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
â€¢ Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo -inc: 5"" display audio w/rear-view camera Bluetooth hands-free connectivity voice activation 4 speakers AUX and USB input ports and steering wheel mounted audio controls
â€¢ Streaming Audio
â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
â€¢ Trunk Rear Cargo Access
â€¢ Front License Plate Bracket
