"2018 Mitsubishi Mirage GT CVT
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front Anti-Roll Bar
• Electric Power-Assist Steering
• 85 Amp Alternator
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECO mode indicator
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Engine: 1.2L DOHC MIVEC 3-Cylinder
• 3.76 Axle Ratio
• 35 L Fuel Tank
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Side Impact Beams
• Driver Knee Airbag
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Back-Up Camera
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan Clock and Aux Audio Input Jack
• Radio: 6.5"" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: 4 speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay USB input and Bluetooth hands-free cellular phone interface
• 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
• Wheels: 15"" Alloy
• Auto Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Tires: P175/55R15 AS
• Front Fog Lamps
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Light Tinted Glass
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• LED Brakelights
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
• Black Side Windows Trim
• Clearcoat Paint
• Lip Spoiler
• Power Rear Windows
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Rear Cupholder
• Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
• Cargo Space Lights
• Air Filtration
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Driver Foot Rest
• Automatic Air Conditioning
• Driver Visor Vanity Mirror
• Power Door Locks
• Front Cupholder
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Driver Seat
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Trip Computer
• Glove Box
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• Analog Display
• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
• Manual Tilt Steering Column
• Passenger Seat
• Premium Fabric Seating Surfaces -inc: contrast stitching
• Front Map Lights
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: integrated driver's seat armrest 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
• Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Engine Immobilizer
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
