Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Murano

65,821 KM

Details Features

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Murano

2018 Nissan Murano

AWD SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Murano

AWD SV

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

65,821KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8665621
  • Stock #: O22-571
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0JN133833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O22-571
  • Mileage 65,821 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2018 Nissan Murano A...
 65,821 KM
$36,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer XLT
 0 KM
$36,998 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Spark...
 0 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250.448.XXXX

(click to show)

250.448.2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory